Pro-Life Advocates Push For Kavanaugh Confirmation

Indiana pro-life activists are urging Senator Joe Donnelly to confirm Brett Kavanaugh. Pro-life advocates held a rally Monday morning outside Senator Donnelly’s office in downtown Evansville.

The Susan B. Anthony List organized the event. A recent study conducted by the group found 65 percent of Hoosier voters believe abortion policy for Indiana should be decided by the people of Indiana through their elected officials and not the Supreme Court.

Sue Swayze Libel, SBA List National Pro-Life Women’s Caucus Coordinator, “It’s important that Senator Donnelly remain true to his voters. And the wishes of his state and who he is representing and not cave to the pressure that Chuck Schumer and the Democratic party Nancy Pelosi are putting on him. The Democrats are under a lot of pressure on this vote, we know that. And so we are here to support him and ask him to please vote yes for Judge Kavanaugh.”

Activists nationwide are sending their messages to to U.S. senators online at Pro-Life Court Coalition. So far, the group behind the rally has visited more than 1 million homes all over the country.

Their goal is to educate voters on issues related to abortion.

Officials say they are on track to reach 2 million homes by election day.

