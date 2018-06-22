Home Indiana Pro-Life Activists Display Banner on Lloyd Expressway June 22nd, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

During National Pro-Life Banner Day, a message was displayed on two bridges in Evansville. From 7 to 8:30 a.m. commuters might have noticed a banner by the Right To Life Indiana Southwest organization, and again on the Vann Avenue intersection of the Lloyd Expressway.

The blue banner read “abortion takes a life.” This is the first time the Right To Life in Southwest Indiana board participated in what they say is an innovative way to share their message.

“Sometimes you just have to mix it up so people hear your message in different formats and this way we pop up with sign to let people know what we think is important and to share it with the commuting public,” says The Right To Life in Southwest Indiana board member Richard Clements.

The group says drivers honked, waved, and flashed their lights at the group’s message. Board members say Evansville is the largest city of its size in the nation that doesn’t have an abortion clinic.

