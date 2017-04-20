Home Indiana Pro Golfers Made to Feel at Home at United Leasing Championship April 20th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

More than 150 golfers have descended upon Victoria National for the United Leasing and Finance Championship.

Many of these golfers are from out of town and have a unique living situation while playing in the tournament.

For many of the golfers they’re constantly traveling and most times are stuck staying in a hotel.

While at Victoria National they get the chance to stay with families close to the golf course.

Staying with a family means a pro golfer gets a warmer welcome home, and even a little more positive energy than they would if they just stayed at a hotel.

“Every night when you don’t play very well you know hopefully the people you’re staying with can maybe take your mind of golf a little bit,” said Scott Harrington, Web.com Tour pro.

The housing organizer for the championship says this year upwards of 60 families have taken in at least one player. For many of the host families, these players have become like extended members of their family.

