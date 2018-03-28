Principal Puckers Up With Pig For Cancer

A Henderson County principal puckers up for a great cause. Students at Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center have been raising money for ‘Pennies for Patients’, benefiting local children suffering from cancer.

The deal was if students reached their goal of $450, Principal Ginger Ashby would kiss Rebel the pig. Students ended up raising over $1,500.

And the principal held up to her end of the bargain with three smooches.

“The first two days I thought we’re going to hit this goal, and not only are we going to hit it, we’re going to bust it wide open, and I thought what am I going to do that’s going to be more spectacular for them because they far surpassed. So I knew that I had to meet the challenge, so that’s when we decided you’ll just kiss him however many times they double, triple or quadruple the expectations, and that’s how many times poor rebel as gonna get kissed.”

Rebel the pig is from a local Henderson County farm.

Comments

comments