Princeton High School’s Justin Niederhaus is a world-record holder after he finished a 5K this weekend in Haubstadt on crutches.

His time of 43 minutes and 59 seconds is a new record by 18 seconds.

Justin placed ninth overall running the mile for the Tigers this spring.



