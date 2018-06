Home Indiana Princeton’s Matt Dove Dunks on 44Sports, Talks West Point Commitment June 21st, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports

Princeton soon-to-be senior front court presence Matt Dove is headed to West Point to play for the Army men’s basketball team.

However, while he is still in the Tri-State, Dove plans to keep being a leader that speaks with his actions on the court.

He and his brother Zach will lead the Tigers into the 2018-19 season this fall.

