Princeton’s Maleek Hardiman Signs with Indiana State Football
Princeton senior Maleek Hardiman commits officially to play football at Indiana State.
Hardiman will be a preferred walk-on, playing defense, for the Sycamores.
February 22nd, 2018 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports
JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”