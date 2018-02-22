44News | Evansville, IN

Princeton’s Maleek Hardiman Signs with Indiana State Football

February 22nd, 2018 Indiana, Sports

Princeton senior Maleek Hardiman commits officially to play football at Indiana State.

Hardiman will be a preferred walk-on, playing defense, for the Sycamores.

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

