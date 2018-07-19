Princeton’s Jackie Young Reflects on Experience at ESPYS

Princeton native Jackie Young tells 44News her experience at the ESPY Awards Wednesday night with Notre Dame Women’s Basketball was ‘amazing.’

Young and the Fighting Irish were up for three nominations at the awards show, including awards for “Best Team” and “Best Play.”

Notre Dame brought home the “Best Play” award, thanks to a buzzer beater by Arike Ogunbowale at the NCAA Championship game against Mississippi State. Notre Dame won the title, beating MSU 61-58.

Young was a big contributor as a sophomore at Notre Dame, starting all 38 games and averaging more than 14 points per game.

