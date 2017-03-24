Home Indiana Princeton’s Jackie Young Records 13 Points in Sweet 16 Win Over Ohio State March 24th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Princeton grad Jackie Young is getting a great taste of success at the next level in her first year at Notre Dame.

The state’s all-time scoring leader and the Fighting Irish advance to the Elite 8 on Sunday against Stanford after beating Ohio State in Lexington, 80-65.

Young went 4-for-4 from the field, and finished with 13 points and 3 assists.

Notre Dame and Stanford tip off at Noon at Rupp Arena. The Final Four will play in Dallas, beginning March 31.

