44News | Evansville, IN

Princeton’s Jackie Young Records 13 Points in Sweet 16 Win Over Ohio State

Princeton’s Jackie Young Records 13 Points in Sweet 16 Win Over Ohio State

March 24th, 2017 Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Princeton grad Jackie Young is getting a great taste of success at the next level in her first year at Notre Dame.

The state’s all-time scoring leader and the Fighting Irish advance to the Elite 8 on Sunday against Stanford after beating Ohio State in Lexington, 80-65.

Young went 4-for-4 from the field, and finished with 13 points and 3 assists.

Notre Dame and Stanford tip off at Noon at Rupp Arena. The Final Four will play in Dallas, beginning March 31.

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.