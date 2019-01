Home Sports Princeton’s Jackie Young Posts Double-Double in Win Over Boston College January 20th, 2019 JoJo Gentry Sports

Jackie Young’s 18 points and 13 rebounds guided No. 1 Notre Dame to a 92-63 home win over Boston College. The Irish remain undefeated in conference play.

Young is second in scoring for Notre Dame behind Arike Ogunbowale, who had 24 points in Sunday’s win. Notre Dame had three others in double figures.

The win advances Young and the Irish to 18-1 on the season.

WSBT contributed video to this report.



