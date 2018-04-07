Home Indiana Princeton Welcomes Home Notre Dame WBB Champion Jackie Young April 7th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports

Princeton fans lined the streets Saturday to catch a glimpse of NCAA women’s basketball champion Jackie Young.

Young, who set the IHSAA record for most points in a career in a Tigers uniform, showed how much she appreciated the community by signing autographs and meeting the long line of people waiting to see her.

Notre Dame women’s basketball defeated Mississippi State 61-58 to win the program’s second championship and help Young, a sophomore guard, take home the hardware to the Tri-State.

The Fighting Irish trailed by 13 points at halftime of the title game, but surged in the second half.

Young chipped in six points, including the game-tying jumper with under a minute to play.

Young then stole the ball on the ensuing possession, which set up Arike Ogunbowale’s game-winning shot with a fraction of a second left on the clock.

Notre Dame defeated top-seed UConn to make it to the title game with a 91-89 overtime victory.

Young scored a career-high 32 points in the Fighting Irish’s semifinal win.

