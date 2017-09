Home Indiana Princeton Water Utility Customers Under Boil Advisory September 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

In Gibson County, there’s a boil advisory for Princeton Water Utility customers.

This is due to annual valve maintenance.

The advisory is from East Brumfield Avenue to East Illinois Street. Seminary to North Ford Street and Stout Street.

It is unlikely there will be any contamination of the drinking water.

The city of Princeton says customers should boil water for about five minutes before drinking or cooking with it.

