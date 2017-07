Home Indiana Princeton Water Customers Under A Precautionary Boil Advisory July 21st, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana Pinterest

Princeton Indiana water customers are under a precautionary boil advisory until further notice.

The advisory is due to annual water tower maintenance in Princeton.

Water customers in the southwest part of the city could experience low water pressure or temporary water loss.

Areas effected include South of West Mulberry, east of South Second Avenue, west of South Main and north of West Maryland Street.

