Princeton Road Closures to be in Place after Thanksgiving Holiday

There will be road restrictions in Princeton after the Thanksgiving holiday. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a closure on State Road 64 in Princeton for pavement patching.

On Monday, November 27th, crews will close the eastbound driving lane of 64 between 7th Street and 9th Street in Princeton.

Restrictions will be in place around the clock and are expected to take about four days, pending inclement weather.

Traffic will be able to get around in the eastbound passing lane, but drivers are asked to pay attention to speed limits.

Drivers should use caution in the area and be alert near the work zone.

