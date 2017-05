Home Indiana Some Princeton Residents on Boil Advisory Due to Water Main Break May 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Some Princeton residents are under a precautionary boil advisory until further notice. Due to a water main break on State Road 64 East, customers might experience low water pressure or temporary water loss.

The customers East of Wilson Avenue in Princeton are under the boil advisory.

This is not related to the water issue in Patoka, Indiana.

Comments

comments