Princeton Resident to Receive Williamson Prize in Historic Preservation

Resident to Receive Williamson Prize in Historic Preservation August 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Indiana Landmarks will award prizes to individuals in Princeton, Wabash, and Valparaiso for their work in preserving pieces of Indiana’s history.

Stanley Madison of Princeton will receive the Williamson Prize for outstanding individual leadership in preservation.

“In the 1990s, Stanley Madison steered the rescue of the Lyles Station School from a collapsing 10 Most Endangered wreck to a museum that has attracted national attention,” says Indiana Landmarks’ President Marsh Davis

The Williamson Prize includes a $1,000 cash award and the Williamson Prize sculpture by Evansville artist John McNaughton.

Wabash Marketplace will receive the Servaas Memorial Award in the nonprofit category, along with $2,000. The organization, founded in 1981, makes preservation a top priority in its work to revitalize historic downtown Wabash.

The Porter County Building Trades Corporation, led by Jon Groth, will receive the Servaas Award in the youth-serving category for saving Valparaiso’s endangered 1912 depot and turning it into a learning lab for students in the county’s vocational program.

When Canadian National Railroad applied for a permit to demolish the depot four years ago, Groth raised money to move the building an eighth of mile along the tracks to the school.

The awards will be presented on September 15th in Indianapolis.

