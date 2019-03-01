Princeton Under Precautionary Boil Advisory

A boil advisory is in effect for some residents in Princeton. The advisory is due to a water main break.

The following streets are under the boil advisory until further notice: the 400, 500, and 600 blocks of West Monroe Street, West Pinkney Street and West Mulberry Street, 600 Block of South Second Street. The 500,600, and 700 blocks of South First and Hall Street.

While the contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, officials are advising customers to boil all drinking and cooking water for five minutes before consumption.

If you have any questions concerning the drinking water problem, contact Princeton Utilities at 812-385-3343.

