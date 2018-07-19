Home Indiana Princeton Police Make Plans After Council Denies School Resource Officer Budget July 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Princeton Police Chief Derek McGraw stated that a plan is in place following the Princeton Common Council’s vote to not budget money in 2019 for school resource officers.

As of right now, there is funding up until December 31st for an officer to stay at Princeton High School during school hours. A “floating” officer will rotate among the other schools buildings in North Gibson School Corporation.

Following the new year, there will be “revolving officers” throughout the Princeton Police Department that will keep an eye on the schools.

McGraw was the first school resource officer 12 years ago. He has expressed his disappointed in the vote, saying that the school resource helps to form a working relationship between Princeton Police and the community.

A full-time officer at the high school, middle school, and both primary schools at St. Joseph Catholic Schools is what McGraw was hoping for.

During the meeting, council members stated that there was no reason to act on the request due to no further information from North Gibson School Cooperation. It was also stated that the school cooperation hasn’t convinced the council that the taxpayers of Princeton should be the only ones paying for the officers.

Another suggestion that came up was the possibility of utilizing sheriff deputies who sign up as School Resource Officers, and are paid by South Gibson Schools.

Comments

comments