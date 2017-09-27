Home Indiana Princeton Police, EPD Bomb Squad Respond To Possible Bomb In Dumpster September 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Traffic has been rerouted after authorities found a possible bomb in Princeton, Indiana. The possible bomb was found in a dumpster around 1 p.m. in the 300 block of West Brumfield Avenue in Princeton.

Princeton Police say they had to call in the EPD Bomb Squad to pull the possible bomb out of the dumpster. They are investigating whether the object is an explosive device.

As a safety precaution, police rerouted traffic around the area.

We will update information as it becomes available.

