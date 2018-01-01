Princeton Police Arrest Man on Strangulation Charge
Police in Princeton make an arrest after investigating a battery and strangulation incident. It happened Sunday night just before midnight.
Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report that a person was at the Princeton Police Department and wanted to speak with officers about the battery, in the 8000 block of West State Road 64.
After investigating, police arrested 23-year-old Cody Marvell. He was taken to the Gibson County Correction Center on a $750 bond.