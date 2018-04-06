Home Indiana Princeton Parade to Honor Jackie Young April 6th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

Princeton, Indiana native Jackie Young is returning home a National Champion, and the city of Princeton is ready to welcome her with open arms, and a big parade.

Saturday, a parade is taking place to celebrate Young and Notre Dame’s Women’s NCAA National Championship win against Mississippi State.

Young will ride along with Princeton fire crews on one of their trucks, heading down Broadway St. to the town square.

Everyone is invited to come out and celebrate Young, Notre Dame and her many accomplishments over the years.

