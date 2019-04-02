Princeton Officer Arrested for Official Misconduct Released

A Princeton police officer is out of jail after an arrest for official misconduct. Police officer Brandt George is accused of allowing a suspect to throw out a large amount of heroin before he was taken to the police department.

Ofc. George was arrested Monday afternoon after he turned himself in at the Gibson County Jail.

He posted a $1,500 cash bond and was released.

