Princeton Methane Gas Leak Update

The methane gas leak that forced residents of one Princeton area apartment complex to evacuate is still leaking more than a year later.

In April of last year, people living at Tower Manor Apartments were forced out after the coal mine beneath the complex started to emit methane gas into the units.

Now, more than a year later, the Princeton Fire Territory and the Indiana DNR continue to check in, and they there’s no end in sight.

Fire officials say they’ve been monitoring areas nearby to check for high levels of methane, but have not found the problem elsewhere.

