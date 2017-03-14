Home Indiana Princeton Mayor Discusses Accomplishments in State of City Address March 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Progress made, and progress that still needs to happen. Princeton Mayor Brad Schmitt gave his state of city address. The mayor started off saying he came into office knowing that there were many challenges and he welcomed them all.

From reducing water loss to re-branding, Princeton Mayor Schmitt says he did his best to make changes in office. He says the water loss rate was 49% when he took over and these past eight months, it has decreased to 30%.

Schmitt also says he’s proud of how the administration has been working to eliminate wasteful spending. One way they did this was staying local.

Mayor Schmitt said, “We’ve achieved these results by reducing the amount of work that we sub-contract out to other people. We are doing work that we always should have been. We no longer have to pay that high cost to a contractor.”

The mayor says plans are also in the works for a bigger fitness center and a batting, multi-purpose activity.

Following his address, he allowed the public to ask questions, in fact, he encouraged it.

