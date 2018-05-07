Princeton Man Faces Charges for Kidnapping Estranged Wife

A kidnapping that stretched for almost 20 miles ends with a man facing several charges accused of abducting his estranged wife.

The kidnapping started from Henderson and went into the border of Webster county. Luckily in this case, the victim is safe. Deputies from the Henderson County Sheriff’s office were called to the 8000 block of U.S. 41 last Friday night. They received a call from a family member of 43 year old, Charlotte Lewis who had been forced into a car and taken away. Officials say 41 year old, Jason Lewis of Princeton, Kentucky kidnapped Charlotte.

Lieutenant John Book says the issue did not exactly stem from a domestic dispute. It was most likely from other family related issues Jason was facing. Book says, “They had been separated for approximately a year and a half and she hasn’t seen him in several months. I believe his statement to the fact that he was having the downtime and needed someone to talk to and he came up to her and kind of forced the issue.”

When deputies arrived to the scene, the subjects had already left. Authorities say surrounding counties were on the lookout for the vehicle. Webster County deputies located the vehicle during a traffic stop on Ray Melton Road where it eventually caught on fire. Book says, “Once they were found the victim was found to be ok. She was checked out and taken care of.” Prior to when Henderson county officials arrived on scene, a large amount of methamphetamine was located inside of the vehicle. Jason Lewis is held at the Henderson County Detention Center with no bond.

Jason Lewis faces kidnapping charges which is a class B felony. Webster county officials are looking to press drug charges as well.

Comments

comments