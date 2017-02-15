Home Indiana Princeton Man Dies After Police Involved Shooting In Vincennes February 15th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

A Princeton man has died from his injuries following a trooper involved shooting in Vincennes. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Chuckles gas station on Old Decker Road. Indiana State Police have identified the suspect as 35-year-old David Zimmerman. He died overnight in the hospital. Troopers say, Zimmerman was wanted for a parole violation. The shooting happened after troopers found the man driving a pickup truck in the parking lot. The shooting happened when troopers attempted to serve the warrant. The troopers involved were not hurt.

