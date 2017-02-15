44News | Evansville, IN

Princeton Man Dies After Police Involved Shooting In Vincennes

Princeton Man Dies After Police Involved Shooting In Vincennes

February 15th, 2017

A Princeton man has died from his injuries following a trooper involved shooting in Vincennes.  It happened just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Chuckles gas station on Old Decker Road.  Indiana State Police have identified the suspect as 35-year-old David Zimmerman.  He died overnight in the hospital.  Troopers say, Zimmerman was wanted for a parole violation.  The shooting happened after troopers found the man driving a pickup truck in the parking lot.  The shooting happened when troopers attempted to serve the warrant.  The troopers involved were not hurt.

