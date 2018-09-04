Home Indiana Princeton Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography September 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested a man after discovering he was in possession of child pornography.

Authorities say a search warrant of Robert Young’s residence, located at 500 West Warnock Street in Princeton, was executed at 8:30AM on September 4th. Authorities say during the search more than 65 videos and over 300 images containing child pornography were discovered.

According to authorities, many of the images were of children under the age of 12.

Young was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is being held without bond. He is facing charges of possession of child pornography, a level 5 felony.

The investigation is ongoing.

