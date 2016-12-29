Home Indiana Princeton Man Arrested for Escape and Homeowner Arrested for Assisting Criminal December 29th, 2016 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Authorities arrest a man for violating home detention and the homeowner accused of helping him hide from police.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday night ISP, Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and Princeton police responded to a home in the 100 block of North 9th Street. They were trying to locate Cory Jefferson. Police say the homeowner Jared Smith was talking to them when Jefferson was seen trying to flee from a side door.

An investigation revealed Smith had knowledge that Jefferson was staying at his home for several days.

Jefferson is being charged with violation of home detention and Smith charged with assisting a criminal.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail.

