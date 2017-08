The Princeton Tigers look to reboot under first-year head coach Jared Maners, who was the defensive coordinator at Central.

Former Princeton coach Waylon Schenk, who led the Tigers to a (28-24) record over five seasons, is the head football coach at athletic director at North Posey.

The Tigers return Big Eight Conference selections Maleek and Devonte’ Hardiman, who will lead the way with a young team.



