Princeton, KY Man, Wanted for Murder, Arrested in Madisonville on DUI Charge

A Princeton, Kentucky man faces a murder charge after Kentucky State Police discover the body of the suspect’s distant relative, inside a home in Lyon County, Kentucky.

KSP Troopers responded to a home on Oak Drive in Lyon County for a report of a body being found Tuesday. When Troopers arrived at the home, they found 51-year-old Lisa Pace of Eddyville, dead inside her home. They say she suffered several gunshot wounds to her body.

As authorities started investigating, a man was arrested in Pace’s vehicle in Hopkins County, Kentucky. Madisonville Police arrested Ernest Atwood, Junior for suspicion of DUI and he was taken to the Hopkins County Jail.

Authorities discovered Atwood and Pace are distant family members and they are now investigating what led to her death.

Atwood is charged with DUI and is being held in Hopkins County.

