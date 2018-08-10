44News | Evansville, IN

Princeton Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory

August 10th, 2018 Indiana

Due to a water main break, the City of Princeton is issuing a precautionary boil advisory for all water customers South of S Second Avenue & W McCarty Road intersection to US Highway 41.

It’s unlikely there will be any contamination of the drinking water, but this is a precautionary measure.

Customers should boil water for about five minutes before drinking or cooking with it.

If you need more information or have questions, you are asked to call Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343.

