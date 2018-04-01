Home Indiana Evansville Princeton Grad Jackie Young and Notre Dame Win National Title April 1st, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Fighting Irish trailed by 13 points at halftime, but surged in the second half to win the program’s second championship.

Princeton grad and Notre Dame sophomore Jackie Young chipped in six points, including the game-tying jumper with under a minute to play.

Young then stole the ball on the ensuing possession, which set up Arike Ogunbowale’s game-winning shot with a fraction of a second left on the clock.

Notre Dame defeated top-seed UConn to make it to the title game with a 91-89 overtime victory.

Young scored a career-high 32 points in the Fighting Irish’s semifinal win.

