Princeton To Flush Fire Hydrants Next Week

Princeton will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the city next week. Customers should be aware the water could become discolored after hydrants are flushed. If it happens, run cold tap water for a few minutes until the water clears. Residents might have to run cold tap water a couple of times for the water to clear up.

City officials say residents should avoid washing clothes until the water clears.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343.

