Gibson County fire crews are on the scene of an early morning fire in Princeton. According to the Sheriff’s office, the fire was reported around 3:20am in the 1100 block of South Gibson Street. Officials say the home is vacant and that the electrical box on the outside of the home had been tampered with. As of 5:00am crews were still working to fight hot spots. No injuries have been reported.

