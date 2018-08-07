Home Indiana Princeton Considering Adopting Ordinance Prohibiting Dangerous Animals August 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Citizens of Princeton will potentially no longer be able to own dangerous animals while in the city.

Princeton’s Common Council will consider adopting a new animal ordinance on August 20th prohibiting the ownership of animals they deem dangerous. This is modeled from the City of Vincennes ordinance on dangerous animals.

A panel would be created, made up of representatives of the common council, health department, Gibson County Animal Services director, a professional animal control behavior specialist, veterinarian, and representatives of the Gibson County Prosecutors Office.

The panel would make recommendations on whether an animal should be euthanized following evidence that an animal has, without provocation, bitten or attacked someone. They would also take into consideration the nature and extent of the injury, the level of control the owner had over the animal, and whether the animal was bred for fighting purposes.

Common Council member Bill Tuley said at a meeting on Monday that he’s spoken with several people willing to serve on the panel if the ordinance is adopted.

This measure is being considered due to public appeals to the council to crack down on owners of vicious animals following two separate dog attacks earlier this summer.

