Princeton Community Continues To Rally After Fatal Labor Day Crash

The Princeton community isn’t the largest, but they know how to face adversity. As two of the city’s promising young men pass away after a Labor Day Weekend car accident, the Priceton community has been there for the families.

This trait was exemplified Monday afternoon as a coworker of Trevor Watt and James Gasaway threw a fundraising barbecue. The event was attended by dozens in the community including members of the Watt and Gasaway families.

Members of those families describe the last two weeks as agonizing. The two young men were just 19 and 20 years old and were lining up apartments and jobs.

Gasaway and Watts were lifelong friends. Those at the barbecue say the pair was always ready to crack a joke, but would be there for anyone should they need to be.

Indiana State Police say the pair we’re turning onto CR 225 from Old US 41 during Labor Day Weekend. As they slowed to make the turn ISP officials say they were hit from behind by another driver. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. The Indiana State Police is still investigating the crash.

The fundraiser raised more than $1,600 dollars which will be split between the two families.

Comments

comments