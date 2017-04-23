Princess Tea Fundraiser in Owensboro

Kids in Owensboro got a chance to hear their favorite princesses sing. The Apollo High School choir had a princess themed fundraiser and the gals came decked out in their best fairy tale costumes.

According to members of the choir some of the arts budget has been slashed so this money will help the group put on more fun community events.

Kate Bowley says, “I think that it’s going to be a really rewarding experience for like all of us because a lot of them choir kids are kind of quiet and kind of hang out and stay with their own and right now we’re like branching out more getting to know people from around the community and just getting to know little kids and getting to know each other better.”

This was the first Princess Tea event but members of the choir hope this becomes an annual event.

