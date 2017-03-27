44News | Evansville, IN

Priest Announces Leave of Absence for Evansville Catholic School

March 27th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The priest at Holy Trinity Catholic School is taking a leave of absence.

Father Gary Kaiser announced his leave to parents of students over the weekend, saying he plans to take care of his personal health and well being.

Kaiser has also had deaths in his family and currently has health concerns for a family member.

Kaiser is a pastor at Saint Mary and Precious Blood and is working on two Capital campaigns.

The priest plans to leave the school in June.

