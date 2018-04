Another grocery store in Evansville is closing its doors. Priceless foods on Vann Avenue will close for good April 21st. The store is operated by Houchens Industries.

Houchens also operated the Buehler’s IGA on North Main Street that closed in January and the Sav-A-Lot on Weinbach Avenue that closed last month.

The company’s Twitter advises customers to visit its University Shopping Center location after the Vann Avenue location closes.

