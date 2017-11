Home Kentucky Price Gouging Complaints on Water Bottle Sales in Owensboro November 30th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

As Owensboro Municipal Utilities works to resolve the water issue it’s reminding people of the possibility of price gouging for people buying bottled water.

Anyone who has a complaint of price gouging should report it to the consumer protection division of the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.

If you wish to file a complaint, clickhere

