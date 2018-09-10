Preventive Maintenance Goes Mainstream

You think about preventive maintenance for your car, or even for your home, but what about for your face?

It’s quite literally what makes the very first impression.

And with an aging work-force being over-run by millennials, many are checking out cosmetic preventive maintenance to see just what it’s all about.

Plastic surgery.

Those words used to be associated with bad face lifts, or too much Botox.

But, with an aging workforce being cast aside for younger, fresher faces…



A lot of the people that you are working for, or even interviewing with, are like my kid’s age. All of the sudden, I was starting to feel like I was old.

What really is appealing to me is that you can look more like yourself. I feel like I look more like me, I have more confidence; and yet, I don’t want to look like I’ve had extensive work done.

I want to look like, well, when my girlfriends see me or when I’m out, that I’ve had a little more rest or maybe I’ve gone on vacation.

…many employees are turning to cosmetic preventive maintenance to keep them in their positions longer.

There’s a tremendous amount of things you can do non-surgically, and most people want that route right now. They really want to save what they have, and then maybe do a face lift in their later years, not their earlier years.

Once thought of as something only for desperate Hollywood starlets vying to stay on screen, preventive maintenance has gone mainstream.

Preventive Maintenance is basically for anyone. We have people in their 20s that come in because they’re starting to get fine lines and wrinkles around their face, and they don’t want that to happen later on, and they know it’s going to happen. Or, they have seen their mom and they go, ‘Oh my gosh, I look exactly like my mom and I know what’s going to happen to my face if I don’t do something right now,’ even though they love their mom.

But, they really want to not look that way earlier, they want to put that off as long as they can.

I had a lot of age spots, sun spots, fine lines, wrinkles. I was introduced to some laser treatments that resurface the skin.

I’ve had some intense pulse light treatments, got rid of the brown spots, sun spots, age spots; and now I stay far away from the sun.

So, it’s not about getting a new face, it’s about keeping the one you have now, longer.

Ginny: So, I’m going to be doing Dysport today.

Dysport is another brand name for a Botox, which is a Botulinum toxin.

GRETCHIN: If you don’t like needles, you may want to leave now…

