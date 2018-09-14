Preston Arts Center Receives Grand for Upcoming Concert

The Preston Arts Center at Henderson Community College has been chosen as the recipient of a grant from the Sandy Lee Watkins Songfest.

The $1,000 grant is awarded to programs that impact the residents of Henderson County, and was presented to the arts center for their upcoming free military band concert.

On November 3rd at 7:00PM, the 101st Airborne Band will be performing big band standards and patriotic tunes at the Preston Arts Center. The concert will also include readings of poetry commemorating the November 11th 100th Anniversary of the Armistice of the First World War by poets Wilfred Owen and Siegfried Sassoon.

“Support like this makes this series possible. I can’t thank Sandy Lee Watkins Songfest enough for helping us to make this concert free and open to the public,” said Eric Kerchner, Director of the Preston Arts Center.

