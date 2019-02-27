Prestidigitation, Hard Hats & High Heels…

As if raising money for Habitat for Humanity wasn’t enough to get you to go to a party?

What if I told you that magician extraordinaire Collin Culliver was your entertainment?

Habitat’s fourth annual Hard Hats and High Heels gala fundraiser will take place on February 28, 2019 at 7 p.m. Guests who attend will enjoy dinner, silent and live auctions, and an opportunity to learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Evansville and support the 2019 Millennial Build. This event is one you don’t want to miss.

Press play to be AMAZED by Collin’s illusion!





Tickets are one hundred dollars each, and are available online.

