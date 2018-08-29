Home Indiana Evansville President’s Visit to Close Area Around Ford Center and ONB Events Plaza August 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Drivers in downtown Evansville are expected to experience heavy traffic when commuting tomorrow due to the President’s visit.

Evansville Police say that the downtown area will be impacted with traffic restrictions that will go into affect the morning of August 30th.

The Ford Center and Old National Events Plaza will have areas where vehicle and pedestrian traffic are prohibited. These restricted areas will be clearly marked. Maine Street in front of the Ford Center will be accessible to pedestrians only.

The Civic Center “Back 40” will have parking for the event on 9th Street. Parking will also be available in the garages at 6th and Sycamore, 5th and Locust, and 3rd and Locust. These parking areas offer more than 1.500 spaces for public parking.

On street parking will be available in designated spots. The on street parking will have time restrictions until 4:00pm. Parking will be prohibited in non-designated areas and on private property.

Ford Center doors open at 4:00PM, and traffic is expected to increase in the hours leading up to the opening. Individuals wanting to park in the area of the event are asked to plan accordingly. Drivers are urged to stay alert for extra foot traffic while in the downtown area.

