President Donald Trump will be making a stop in Southern Illinois next week.

The president will be campaigning for Illinois’s 12th Congressional Republican Representative Mike Bost.

Mr. Trump will be visiting Saturday, October 27th at 7 p.m. at Southern Illinois Airport Hanger No. 6.

The event is open to the public and doors will open at 4 p.m.

