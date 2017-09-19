Home Indiana President Trump to Visit Indiana to Discuss Tax Reform September 19th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Indiana Republican Party says President Donald Trump will visit the state next week.

The State GOP says Trump plans to visit Indiana next week, but they are not giving any other details.

The planned visit comes as Trump is trying to persuade Democratic Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly to support a GOP-led tax overhaul effort.

Donnelly faces re-election next year and is considered one of the most vulnerable senate democrats after Trump easily won Indiana in last year’s election.

