President Trump Unveils 1.5 Trillion Dollar Infrastructure Plan

Then presidential candidate Donald Trump promised a change to America’s aging roads and bridges when he was on the campaign trail. His infrastructure dreams are becoming clearer as details for a 1.5 trillion dollar plan are released.

The plan shows a continuation of a trend that has the federal government spending less on infrastructure projects. As of right now, Keith Todd of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that on federal projects the U.S. Government puts up about 80% of the money while local subisideries only put up around 20%. Under the new plan, those numbers will reverse, so President Trump’s plan has only about 200 billion dollars of direct federal funds.

Todd says that the Bluegrass has about 6 billion dollars in outstanding projects and that they spend 1 billion on infrastructure projects every year. They are taking a wait and see approach at the KYTC, but Todd does admit they will take what they can.

Indiana is uniquely positioned for Trump’s plan. With the Next Level Roads Plan announced by Governor Eric Holcomb last year, the Hoosier State already has a 5 billion dollar road funding project for the next 20-25 years. INDOT spokesperson Scott Manning says this should allow local subsidiaries to apply for those matching grants for future projects since Next Level money is already being used for major needs.

