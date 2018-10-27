President Trump Speaks At FFA Convention In Indianapolis

Hours after a shooting a The Tree Of Life Synagogue in Pittsbrugh, Pennsylvania that left eleven people dead, President Trump made remarks at the 91st Annual National Future Farmers of America Convention in Indianapolis.

After thanking first responders and explaining that who ever is responsible for the shooting should suffer sever consequences, he went on encouraging members of the FFA. Trump spoke on many topics Saturday including how farmers have been abused by the economy for decades, saying their ancestors are the founders of this country and its time to fight back.

He spoke on how recent tax cuts will save farmer families from the Estate Tax which is referred to as the “Death Tax”.

In part of President Trump’s speech he said “After decades of economic abuse we are finally fighting back as a country, we are not going to take it anymore. To help American products compete and win around the world we passed the largest tax cut in American history which will save family farmers and small business owners from the deeply unfair estate tax, also known as the death tax. So that your farm will stay in your family and you won’t have to go borrowing a fortune from the banks, mortgaging your farms so you can pay off the tax.”

After speaking at the FFA convention, the President traveled to Southern Illinois for a “Make America Great Again” rally. His recent rallies are in an effort to help campaign or GOP candidates before the November 6th Midterm Election.

Comments

comments