President Trump to Speak at NRA Annual Convention

President Donald Trump will be in Indianapolis this month to speak at the National Rifle Association’s annual forum. Trump will address NRA members on Friday, April 26th.

“Donald Trump is the most enthusiastic supporter of the Second Amendment to occupy the Oval Office in our lifetimes. It is truly an honor to have President Trump address NRA members for the fifth consecutive year,” said Chris Cox, NRA-ILA Executive Director. “President Trump’s Supreme Court appointments ensure that the Second Amendment will be respected for generations to come. Our members are excited to hear him speak and thank him for his support for our Right to Keep and Bear Arms.”

This is the third consecutive year that President Trump will deliver the keynote address at the forum.

