President Trump Signs Executive Order For Healthcare

President Donald Trump signs an executive order aimed at making lower-premium health care plans available to more Americans.

The president said the order will provide what he calls “Obamacare relief” for millions. He also said the action will not cost the government a thing.

Trump wants Congress to repeal and replace the Obama health care law, but his order is designed to give people more competition, more choices, and lower premiums.

The president is relying on this order because Republicans in Congress have not been able to pass a plan to repeal and replace the Obama health care law.

Comments

comments